Hon. Muhammad Nsereko was on Saturday 25th November 2023 introduced to his third wife’s parents in a glamourous Kwanjula ceremony.

In August 2021, Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko was introduced by his long-time fiancée, Fatia L Amanda at her parents’ home in Lutembe, Entebbe Road.

Rumored to have dated for four years, Fatia officially became Hon. Nsereko’s second wife after his first official wife with whom he had four children with.

On Saturday, Hon. Nsereko yet again held a glamourous Kwanjula ceremony where his third wife identified as Shamila introduced him to her family in Kajjansi.

Shamilla introduces Muhammad Nsereko (Photo: Henrique Shots)

Despite the highly guarded Kwanjula ceremony, the news of Nsereko and Shamila’s Kwanjula surfaced online a few days ago.

Social media was then littered with a few photos from the ceremony to which just a few close friends and family were invited. A couple of artists including Eddy Kenzo and Lydia Jazmine as well attended.

According to information, Nsereko and Shamila have been dating for a couple of years and decided to cap their bond with the Kwanjula as the official wedding awaits.

Congratulations to the couple!