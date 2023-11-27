Nigerian singer Buju BNXN is Ugandan-bound ahead of his performance at the last edition of the Afro Amapiano event in December.

Buju BNXN, real name Daniel Etiese Benson, is one of the most exciting talents on the continent with a couple of bangers to his name including Gagawalada, Loose Emotions, Bad Since ’97, and Outside, among others.

The singer will perform at Kati Kati Grounds, Kampala on 2nd December 2023 alongside South African deejay duo TxC and a couple of Ugandan stars including Ava Peace, DJ Slick Stuart, among many others.

Buju BNXN joins a host of West African artists who have performed in Uganda in recent weeks including Simi, King Promise, and Blaqbonez among many others.

Organizers of this musical spectacle promise a fusion of styles, highlighting the incredible diversity and richness of Uganda’s music scene.

BNXN’s rise to fame began with a collaboration with Ladipoe on the hit track ‘Feeling’ in 2021 which took the airwaves by storm.

Tickets to the event are already on sale.