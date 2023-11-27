UK-based Ugandan singer Chocolate Boy FKA Guvnor Ace is over the moon after finding a new lover after years of failed on-and-off relationships.

Late in 2022, the United Kingdom became the new canvas for the artistic endeavors of Guvnor Ace, formerly rooted in Uganda.

Reveling in the charm of a life adorned with silver spoons, Guvnor Ace paints a vivid picture of his transcontinental journey, seamlessly blending the cultural notes of his Ugandan origins with the vibrant hues of his newfound British home.

Despite the geographical shift, Guvnor Ace’s musical prowess remains unwavering. The transition from the rhythmic landscapes of Uganda to the eclectic beats of the UK hasn’t impeded his ability to produce chart-topping tracks.

Known for songs like “Sikyegomba” featuring Pallaso and the soulful collaboration “Bakuwe” with Jose Chameleone, Guvnor Ace continues to captivate audiences, his latest offering being the melodious single “Ekyiluyi .”

Amidst the musical crescendo, the artist’s personal life takes center stage as news circulates about his blossoming romance with Alexia, a striking model of British-Dominican heritage.

Social media platforms have become the gallery for their love story, adorned with snapshots capturing the essence of their connection.

The genesis of this love affair unfolds at a house party hosted by Guvnor Ace’s Jamaican friend, Orlando, at the illustrious Canary Wharf in London.

It was in the vibrant energy of the party that Guvnor Ace and Alexia’s paths converged, setting the stage for a harmonious duet that transcends the boundaries of culture and geography.