Bar owners around Kampala city have been warned by KCCA against noise pollution ahead of the festive season of December.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has embarked on physical planning, development control, maintaining law and order, and providing security in the city.

A five-point notice shared via KCCA’s social media platforms urges property owners to maintain cleanliness in their business spaces and paint their buildings.

KCCA also vows to remove unapproved advertising on the streets and roadside kiosks among other guidelines.

Bar owners are also urged to work within the laws of noise pollution as failure to follow them could lead to withdrawal of operating licenses.

The levels of noise around areas surrounded by night hangouts have been a continued issue of public concern.

Operators of bars, and entertainment places should operate in accordance with the law of noise emission. Failing to follow this regulation regarding noise levels will attract immediate withdrawal of operating licenses and closure of the premises. KCCA

According to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Noise Standards and Control Regulations of 2003, the permissible noise levels are 40 decibels (dB) for residential areas, 60dB for commercial areas, and 75dB for industrial areas.

