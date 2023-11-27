Ugandan comedian and singer Reign Omusoyisoyi, real name Lubega Obedi, has made an expensive birthday request from his celebrity friends and a 50×100 plot of land from the Katikkiro of Buganda.

There seems to be a growing habit of making public birthday gift requests among Ugandans each time they near their birthdays.

The habit that was seemingly started by Sheilah Gashumba has now spread into the comedy industry with Reign of the popular Maulana and Reign comedy duo making his own list of desired gifts.

Ahead of his 31st birthday scheduled for 1st December, Reign has released a list of people he wants to gift him specified amounts of cash.

31st birthday. For the 10 years that I have been in this industry I have gotten friends whom am going to list down and the prizes they should give me on my birthday. Reign Omusoyisoyi

The list features famous singers, politicians, comedians, socialites, businessmen, and other public figures with each being requested to gift not less than Shs500k to him on his birthday.

He goes ahead to ask for a 50×100 plot of land along Masaka Road from the Buganda Premier, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

Check out the list below: