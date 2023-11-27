Despite the cold weather, revelers came out in big numbers at Sunday’s Roast And Rhyme event that happened in Munyonyo on Sunday.

Roast And Rhyme is widely known for the nyama, live music, and games experience which often happens in Munyonyo at the shores of Lake Victoria.

The 19th edition of #RoastAndRhyme was yet another success despite the skies opening in the evening to leave the Jahazi Pier grounds soggy.

Nonetheless, revelers who had turned up earlier in the day to have a good time made the most of the situation and created their own fun.

Performances from Kamanzi, Beenie Gunter, Lydia Jazmine, Ray G, Myko Ouma, and Steve Keys among others made the night even more memorable.

Levixone’s high-spirited performance left many revelers impressed as they also got to worship while he sang his gospel songs.

The VIP section at the event offered a special treat to the attendees on top of different offers on meat, drinks, and games around the venue.