Stress Clinic, a fusion of comedy and music, is set to premiere its maiden edition at UMA Showgrounds, Lugogo on Wednesday 29th November 2023, featuring a stellar artiste lineup.

Stress Clinic will be headlined by the legendary Maddox Ssematimba and Winnie Nwagi and also heralds the return of celebrated and award-winning Ugandan rapper Keko.

Ugandan comedy kings Madrat & Chico, Maulana & Reign, Bizonto, and Agnes Akite among many others are also set to feature and will be hosted by Ronnie McVex.

Speaking about the event, the organizers promised show-goers an experience like no other.

We are partnering with celebrated brands, talent, and service providers to give Ugandans a memorable entertainment experience. From the look and feel of the venue to the production and the acts on stage, everything has been carefully thought about to meet our client’s expectations and even exceed them. Paul Ampurire, Head of Communications for Stress Clinic

Ampurire further said the show will offer more than merely what’s on stage. The event will be an experience, from when someone walks in, to when they walk to the bar for a drink, to the ambiance in which they take it, and how they interact with celebrities backstage.

The inaugural event will showcase performances by the top 4 contestants of Sheebah Karungi’s Karma Music Next Big Star initiative, a talent search aimed at unearthing Uganda’s musical gems. Sheebah and her fellow judges will be in attendance.

Stress Clinic is not just a platform for entertainment, it’s an attempt to bridge the employment gap by giving an opportunity for young people who support the entertainment ecosystem to earn a livelihood.

Stress Clinic seeks to be a platform for showcasing both raw and established talent. Especially at a time when Uganda’s entertainment is very vibrant and with so much potential.When the organizers approached me requesting that I feature on the inaugural edition, it was the right thing to do. Keko

At Monday’s press conference held at UMA Showgrounds, rapper Keko said it came natural for her to feature on Stress Clinic’s first edition. Other performers at the maiden event include DJ Nimrod, DJ Niyo, and Yeffe Band.