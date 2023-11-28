Singer Eddie ‘Aydee’ Dumba, one of the members of the singing group Ngoni, has shared the story about how they kicked off their music career way back in the early 1990s.

Speaking in an interview, Aydee Dumba who touched down in the +256 about a week ago, stressed that they started the Ngoni group as four male best friends while still in their secondary school (O Level).

The “Ngoni” name came to life following the hustles that the quadruple had come through in the quest to hit stardom after drawing inspiration from the South African tribe that migrated to Tanzania between 1820 and 1840.

Since the quadruple always sang their songs in Swahili, blended with English, and Luganda, they easily got recognized and received much airplay on Tanzanian media outlets and different hangouts in top urban centers because of their group name, Ngoni.

Meanwhile, Dumba recounts their first experience hitting the studio and working on a song in 1996. However, he has no copy of the song which he would love to own.

He also says that the person whom he recalls having the song is Radio Simba’s Omulangira Ndausi but when he approached him and requested to get a copy of it, he asked him to make a payment.