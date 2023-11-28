Baby Gloria’s mother Betty Nakibuuka believes her daughter still has time to focus on bettering herself before she can settle for relationships.

From a very young age, Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo famously known as Baby Gloria was introduced to the celebrity life and has always had all eyes on her as a musician.

Often, her love life has become a hot topic of discussion on social media with netizens wondering who she is dating and if she plans to get married anytime soon.

Her mother who is also a celebrated Gospel singer, Betty Nakibbuka believes Gloria still has a lot to accomplish in her life including education before she starts dating.

Betty Nakibuuka

Nakibuuka maintains that her daughter is busy with university, endorsements, and other businesses that she runs and men are not anywhere on her mind.

Right now, that stuff to do with men is not what is on her mind. Currently, she is at the university in her final year, and as you know, she is a big corporate brand ambassador; so there is all on her mind at the moment. Betty Nakibuuka

She believes that there will be a right time when her daughter will find the right man to live with for the rest of her future.

“When the time comes, God will bring the right man so that she does not land in the hands of a crook. I pray for her every day that her man will be from God,” Nakibuuka said while revealing her forthcoming concert dubbed “The Gospel Legends” concert slated for 2nd December 2023.