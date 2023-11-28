Rapper Jocelyn Tracey Keko and Sheebah Karungi were formerly very close and tight friends in the early stages of their music careers.

The two would always spend time in the company of one another as they forged life and planned life ahead of them.

Somehow, when Sheebah Karungi joined manager Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS) music camp, their friendship evaporated and Keko also relocated to Canada.

Following her recent return to the country, Keko has often been asked how her relationship with Sheebah is fairing.

She has always maintained that they are not as close as they used to be back then adding they are on good talking terms.

To prove her statements right, she hinted at how she gave her a phone call and had a lengthy chat that spanned for quite some good minutes.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV Music Taxi show host Omukunjja, Keko hinted at the possibility of working together on a music project with Sheebah Karungi in the near future.

In her revelation, Keko stressed that if they work together the project could turn out to be massive and could open wider doors for both artists to which she alerted music fans and lovers to watch out for probably in 2024.

VIDEO: Sheebah and I were close, but we are not as close as we were, but you never know we might make a colabo.#sanyukaMusicTaxi#SanyukaUpdates #FfeBannoDdala pic.twitter.com/L98rGkZ6ov — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) November 27, 2023