Gospel singer Levixone has denied being the reason for the supposed rift between Carol Nantongo and Lydia Jazmine, maintaining that he is nothing more than friends with the latter.

For close to a month now, there have been allegations about a rift between Lydia Jazmine and Carol Nantongo which allegedly stems from their closeness to UNMF president Eddy Kenzo.

The allegations have also brought about rumors about ongoing rifts within the federation. Levixone, however, says he is unaware of such rifts in the UNMF.

While speaking to Sanyuka TV, the Chikibombe singer said that UNMF is doing well without any in-house fights. He also denied having any knowledge about the rift between Nantongo and Lydia Jazmine.

“This is the first time I have heard my name being mentioned in this ongoing battle. People are free to say what they wish, it’s okay, but I am also free to tell you the truth. I have no clue about these allegations and I don’t know much about the battle,” Levixone said.

When asked further to reveal his relationship with Carol Nantongo having been seen hanging together most recently at Aziz Azion’s concert at Kampala Serena Hotel, Levixone maintained that they are just friends.

Carol is my friend. She has also featured in my song ‘Langi’ and she will also feature in my forthcoming music video. Even if there is a law that forbids me from hanging out with her or being her friend, I will break it because I see nothing wrong in being friends with her. She’s like my sister and I respect her. If chilling with her is a crime in your books, please forgive me but I don’t see the issue there. Levixone

Levixone noted that Carol Nantongo is a young, beautiful, well-behaved, respectful, and talented lady who also deserves to be respected.