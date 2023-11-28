Sandra Nankoma, an AFRIMA-award-winning Ugandan Contemporary singer, has released the refreshing visuals of her new song titled ‘Kakana’.

In her new song ‘Kakana’, Sandra Nankoma – an international multi-award-winning Ugandan Contemporary, Soul, Jazz Singer, Songwriter, and Composer – beckons us to slow down and rediscover the healing power of pacing ourselves.

“Kakana” is a Luganda word that translates to “Stay Grounded.” Sandra Nankoma reveals that the song beautifully encapsulates the wisdom of finding solace in our own individual paths.

She reveals that as humans, we need to refind our purpose in the world while still staying calm in the very fast-paced evolving world.

Sandra Nankoma (Photo by Celusha)

This song beautifully encapsulates the wisdom of finding solace in our own individual paths. This song is a reminder that we are all human, and we need to find our way back to our essence in a world that often demands us to be fast-paced and overly connected. Sandra Nankoma

The song was written by Sandra Nankoma herself and produced by Kay Isaac Kasozi. The refreshing visuals were directed by Germany-based Danish video director Mette Nordvig.

Take a gaze below: