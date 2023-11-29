After some ups and downs in the music industry, RnB singer Cosign is planning an exit with his forthcoming album being his last.

Cosign, born Bartson Lutalo, has in recent years blessed music lovers with beautiful songs including Obeera Wa, Bintwala, Tebukye, Okikola Otya, Fako, Outside, and Dating, among others.

Despite his undoubted vocal and songwriting talents, he is yet to reach the highest level of recognition within the industry and he attributes that to the financial constraints and stiff levels of competition in the Ugandan music space.

He has also faced other unavoidable challenges including the Covis-19 pandemic that halted his plans for his maiden concert which he had planned to hold in Mbarara.

Nonetheless, his music is quite appealing whenever it plays and he has been in the studio working on some new projects for his loyal fans.

He believes next year will be one of his very best, musically, and he will be releasing a body of musical work of 18 songs.

“Am genuinely coming back with the biggest songs next year 2024. Thank you for waiting, and keep streaming the old classics. Am glad I still represent the culture, Uganda,” he wrote on IG a few days ago.

The new 18-track album Cosign will release is set to be his last body of musical work before he ventures into music management.

My album is the first and last album I will be recording and releasing next year 2024. 18 songs plus bonus 8 Songs. Then I officially start a new career as an Artist Management Company. Dates will be communicated. Cosign