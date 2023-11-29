Former TNS singer Rahmah Nanyanzi Pinky has opened up about how she has a deep crush on English and Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The “Picha” singer made the revelation during the “Star Connect” show that airs on Galaxy TV as she let the public how she would love to smash the established right-back.

When Rahmah Pinky was asked why among all celebrities she singled out Trent Arnold, she was quick to answer that he is cute.

Sher also said that if she ever got a chance to meet him, she wouldn’t leave him as it would be a dream come true.

Because he is cute. If I ever met him, my dream would have come true. And if I catch you Mr. Rahmah Pinky

Her opening up about smashing Trent Arnold comes at the back of a video clip that made rounds a few days ago that was shared online having a good time with singer Mikie Wine at a washing bay in town.

The video was perhaps shared in a way to promote their collaboration which is out.

Pinky has always publicly revealed how she is a fan of Liverpool F.C. and also has a tattoo of the team logo – the cormorant bird – inked on her left lower abdomen.