On Monday, comedian Reign Omusoyisoyi, born Obedi Lubega, made a long list of wishes he anticipates getting from the celebrities he determines as very close and brotherly to him.

The list had more than fifteen popular figures including Bobi Wine, Abtex, Alex Muhangi, Eddy Kenzo, King Saha, and many more.

He went ahead to tag a cash prize that he expects to get from each as he celebrates his 31st birthday which will be happening soon.

The positive update we bring you today is that some of the individuals on the list have already started blessing Reign with the cash gifts that he placed in their names.

The person who opened the gifting is none other than events promoter Abtex who handed over his Shs1m to the comedian.

Speaking to Bukedde TV, Reign also expressed his uncertainty about receiving cash from artists. He is, however, very optimistic that the rest will meet footing the cash amount he placed on their names.

Also on the list is the Buganda Prime Minister Chares Peter Mayiga from whom he requests a 50×100 plot of land along Masaka Road.