Spice Diana did not really grow up with a dream of doing music. As a younger girl living with her stepfather, life seemed streamlined as he always advised them to focus on school and mold good future careers as doctors, lawyers, and the like.

However, when her mother and stepdad separated, life became quite challenging for them and the standards of living dropped drastically.

The singer remembers hustling as a teenager trying to fend for her siblings and mum while still living in the areas of Nakulabye, Kiwuunya.

She vividly remembers her mother letting them go out of the house every morning to go find what to eat and it’s through those daily hustles that music a dream career began.

Spice Diana and her mother Beatrice Nantale

“Life in Nakulabye, it didn’t matter whether you were educated. I reached a time when I had to push myself to go to school because there was no money and Mum always only managed to find what to feed us on,” Spice Diana said while speaking to Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika in an interview.

“Even my siblings didn’t go to school, it was only me. I managed to get a bursary where I was schooling,” she remembers.

She also always worked a streak of jobs during school holidays including as an attendant in a supermarket in Bakuli to raise some money.

Spice believes her good morals and being streetsmart as a child enabled her to find a job through a gentleman who even helped her join high school when she had failed to raise school fees after S.4.

After S.4, I failed to raise money to join high school. The gentleman I used to work for then helped me and paid school fees for one term at Kampala Citizen College, Namirembe Rd. He also promised that my job would be waiting for me when I return. Spice Diana