Did you know that singer Hajara Diana Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana was first a rapper going by the alias ‘Spice G’? She reveals her early music journey, joining the Ghetto Kids, her first studio session, and the inspirational first gig that earned her Shs5,000.

Through her childhood struggles, Spice Diana found love and peace in music with a group of schoolmates who introduced her to beatboxing, to ignite her desire to do music at a bigger level.

After school, in the evenings, Spice Diana would together with her friends hang around a church near her home. She remembers it was never about religion but just a group of friends that vibed well together.

It was through these peer group freestyle sessions that she managed to gather the courage to register to take part in the NTV Hotsteps competition which was instrumental in building her confidence.

It wasn’t really about religion. We were teenagers and we just loved hanging with our agemates at the church. We would just vibe better there and we would do beatboxing. I actually first did Hip-hop. We would rap, and freestyle, and when the Hotsteps competition came to Nakulabye, I went and registered to take part. My mum was not really a fan of HipHop. She believed it wasn’t something pretty girls did. So I chose to do a Celine Dion song when auditioning for the HotSteps. My voice failed me. Spice Diana told Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika in an interview

Spice Diana then persistently told them that she could also dance and she managed to make it through different levels of the competition through dancing.

She recorded her first song titled “Nze Akwagala” in S.5 and later made her big hit “Onsanula” in S.6. It’s at this moment that her life really changed and she has over the years managed to better her family’s livelihood as well.

From ‘Spice G’ to ‘Spice Diana’

Spice Diana was initially known as Spice G, a name she shortened because of her early Rap music influences. The alias, however, did not settle well with her mother, Beatrice Nantale, who also was not pleased with her beautiful daughter doing rap music.

“Initially, I was Spice Girl, but I used to do Rap music and freestyle. I then shortened it to Spice G, but my mother would laugh at me,” Spice remembers.

Spice’s mother who was a big fan of the then-rising artists; Irene Ntale, Fille, and Rema Namakula, urged her daughter to emulate them and their music styles. This gave birth to the Spice Diana we know today.

Later, she became friends with the pioneer group of Triplets Ghetto Kids, and their manager Dauda Kavuma advised her to write a love song which became her first studio song dubbed ‘Nze Akwagala’.

It’s actually my mum who pushed me to start writing music when I did my very first son, ‘Nze Akwagala’. By then, Rema, Irene Ntale, and Fille were the new artists doing well, so my mum told me to try and emulate them. So she gave me those names. In S.4 vacation, I became friends with the pioneer Triplets Ghetto Kids. I joined them and I would visit them all the time. I even got a gig and would go with them to perform at different shows, and they would pay me. I started getting gigs to back artists. I wrote them (TGK) some childish songs. One day their manager Dauda “Teacher” Kavuma then told me to write a love song but I was only 16. I had a boyfriend who had broken my heart, he cheated on me. I love that song (Nze Akwagala peoduces by Enox) because somehow it was a true story. I was inspired by that first love. Teacher was the first to take me to studio to record that song, and I couldn’t believe my voice. Spice Diana

Spice Diana’s first hit song and the Shs5k gig that inspired her forever

Spice Diana, however, did not get to even listen to the song play on the radio as she didn’t have the money to promote it. She only often listened to it on her phone and despite her mother loving it so much, she felt so much was still lacking.

She was inspired by Ugx5000 which was given to her by fans when she performed it at one of the gigs where she curtainraised for the Ghetto Kids.

She later got her biggest hit in S.6 and it received massive airplay. She remembers getting Ugx150,000 for her first big performance gig for Onsanula. It was a gig that Emma Carlos got for her to perform at a school and in her words she was “the happiest person.”

I got my first hit in S.6. Onsanula was a big hit, and I remember promoters would even come to my school looking for me. The song didn’t even have a video at the time, but it was receiving massive airplay. Spice Diana

This launched her career from which she managed to pay tuition at Makerere University and graduated.