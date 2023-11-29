Singer Spice Diana, real name Diana Hajara Namukwaya, was almost married off as a teenager, but her mother gave her advice not to go into the marriage.

Despite living through hardships together with her siblings and single mother in the ghettos of Nakulabye, Spice Diana says she was always good in fashion.

She believes her sense of style is natural and God-given, and even at the time when she could not afford trendy designs, she would easily match and accessorize her no-so-trendy clothes and look good.

She remembers being so attractive that two older men wanted to marry her off as a teenager in Senior 4.

While speaking to Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika, Spice Diana revealed one time when men approached her mother with marriage proposals for her.

Taking into consideration the economic hardships that the family was going through, Spice Diana had to sit down with her mother to come to a decision.

Her mother, however, discouraged her from taking on the marriage proposal and she is glad they came to that conclusion despite the temptations of the wealthy men that wanted to marry her.

I got two men that wanted to marry me, I was young but they wanted to take advantage. I almost went into early marriage. One of the men was rich and he tried to convince my mum to let me get married to him. We sat with my mother in the small house in Nakulabye and she gave me advice not to go into the marriage. She said she didn’t want me to take that route. I am glad that I made that decision. Spice Diana