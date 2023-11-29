One of the most anticipated parties every December in Kampala is S.A-based socialite Zari Hassan a.k.a Zari The Bosslady’s All-White Party.

Talent Africa Group together with Zari has announced the return of the highly anticipated party this December.

The event, an epitome of opulence, fashion, and unmatched sophistication, promises to entertain the world’s finest high society, in an experience that has never been felt before on the Ugandan social scene.

The 2023 edition of the Zari All-White Party will be hosted on 16th December at the newly-launched Noni Vie, Lugogo.

Noni Vie is a new restaurant and lounge on top of everybody’s lips for its luxury and sophistication, and it is no surprise that Zari picked it for her ever-present glamor and elegance.

The event is often graced by the country’s most influential figures including socialites, fashionistas, celebrities, bloggers, actors, and influencers among others.

Apart from the fun and catching up, the Zari All White Party doubles as a showcase of high-end fashion, exquisite dining, and top-tier entertainment, making it a must-attend.

Zari promises a breathtaking red carpet show featuring the latest trends and designs from a star-studded guest list of celebrities expected at the event. Talent Africa Group promises an experience that is nothing short of perfection.

Last year, the party was attended by some of Netflix’s Young and Famous cast including Swanky Jerry, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, Naked Dj, and Kayleigh Schawrk. Judith Heard and Abryanz among others also were in attendance.

Musical performances are the other thing about the Zari All-White Party that attracts fun-lovers and Winnie Nwagi and Mudra did not disappoint last year.

