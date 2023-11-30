Since July, Comedy Store UG has moved from its home at UMA Showgrounds to Lazio Bar and Restaurant, Kololo, and rebranded to Comedy Club.

The show has since hosted several entertainers ranging from artists, socialites, and a wide range of comedians, most of whom were usual faces at the Comedy Store.

Last night, Bebe Cool revealed how Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi has been going through a silent battle with URA.

It seems it’s due to this battle that Muhangi moved business from Lugogo to Lazio. Bebe Cool, however, has warned to wage war on the government if they do not restore the comedy show to a bigger venue.

“Am in pain because Alex (Muhangi) left the big venue (UMA Showgrounds) but it’s still okay to be at Lazio, we still need comedy to go on,” Bebe said midway through his performance on Wednesday.

The Gagamel singer further highlighted how Comedy Store used to employ so many people at UMA Showgrounds and stopping it also has a negative effect on the development of comedy as an industry.

He called upon President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to intervene in the matter before he launched a fully wedged war on the government.

I send this message to URA, Uganda Revenue Authority. It’s only common sense that when Alex comes in like this he gives so many people a job. Thousands of people earn from comedy so when you stop it because you want money as a government, that’s a mess. For the first time I go public by asking the president to intervene into the comedy industry. This is totally nonsense because if we don’t have a big crowd in a big venue then we don’t have many comedians and if we don’t have many comedians we don’t have new talents. So I ask you URA, before we start the fight with you government, let the comedy industry grow. Bebe Cool

He went on to let Muhangi know that he is backing him fully on the quest to have his comedy show back in a bigger venue.

Bebe Cool’s plea adds a voice to the several others who have been going on silently, asking for URA to let Alex Muhangi get back to UMA Showgrounds.

This, however, comes at a time when the venue has already been taken over by yet another comedy show dubbed ‘Stress Clinic’.

Stress Clinic held its debut show yesterday and attracted the attendance of top artists like Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah, Keko, and Pallaso, among others.