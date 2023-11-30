In his quest for a mega African banger, Ugandan rapper Fik Fameica has now hit the studio with Nigeria’s King Promise and Blaqbonez.

Nigerian Chocolate City-signed rapper Emeka Akumefule, professionally as Blaqbonez, performed at the Jameson Hangout 2023 finale in Kampala, Uganda on 25th November.

King Promise was as well in the country alongside Dope Caesar and Simi and performed at the All White ‘Berst Of Kampala’ brunch on Sunday.

Fik Fameica has always seized the opportunity to work with whichever foreign artist visits Uganda including Cassper Nyovest, Patoranking, Joeboy, Rayvanny, and Rosa Ree among others.

Fresh updates reveal how he has already hooked up King Promise and Blaqbonez and hit the studio to record a new musical project.

Photos making rounds online show Fik Fameica and the two Nigerian artists in a mobile studio set in a hotel room.

Renowned producer Artin Pro is also seen in the photos which suggests he is working on the project. To the photos, Fik Fameica adds the caption; “Let’s go fam, King Promise. Blaqbonez.”