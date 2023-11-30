Reports coming through regarding the relationship of Kawaala-based Revival Church Ministries leader, Pastor Andrew Jengo, and his lover Fifi, is that the pair is allegedly facing an acid test at the moment.

Based on the information availed by Dembe FM radio presenter, Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku, the pair’s kingdom could be on the verge of a collapse and fiery split.

He explained that ever since Pastor Andrew Jengo went public about tying the knot with Fifi and introduced her before the Church congregation and his relatives, she has been approached by several suitors.

The most recent scenario that could have triggered trouble is when Pastor Andrew Jengo tried to reach out to his wife-to-be via a phone call but the lady was not responding.

Reports add that Ps. Jengo had chipped Fifi’s phone with a tracker and when he followed the tracker, he found that Fifi was in the areas of Salaama Road.

It is further alleged that when Ps. Jengo approached Fifi, who was at a certain chillout spot with some other buddies, she denied knowing him, leaving the young pastor deeply heartbroken.

Rumors add that Ps. Jengo will this Sunday be revealing a new lover to the Church congregation if at all he manages to quickly recover from the heartbreak that Fifi thrust him into.