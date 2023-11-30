Today, media personality and actress Remmie Nakitto a.k.a Precious Remmie a.k.a Ray P celebrates yet another year above the earth.

Recent months have been quite emotional for the actress who recently shed tears over social media trolls while at a presser launching her new movie.

In a birthday note-to-self, Precious Remmie regards herself as God-fearing, courageous, resilient, strong, and outspoken.

She highlights the above as the qualities that have made her who she is.

“Your strength, resilience, courage, outspoken attitude and most importantly Love For God is what has made you stand as a QUEEN that you are all the years,” Remmie captions her dazzling birthday photos.

The mother of one backs herself to resist any negative vibes in her life and to keep going on in her quest to achieve bigger things in life.

“My message to you as you turn a year older, NEVER STOP KOZ THAT’S WHAT YOU NEED TO SURVIVE IN THIS CRUEL WORLD. Happy birthday Ray,” she adds.

Your strength,resilience, courage,Outspoken attitude and most importantly Love For God is what has made you stand as a QUEEN that you are all the years,My message to you as your turn a year older,NEVER STOP KOZ THATS WHAT YOU NEED TO SURVIVE IN THIS CRUEL WORLD.Happy birthday Ray pic.twitter.com/ugTsoG5SiG — Precious Remmie (@precious_remmie) November 30, 2023