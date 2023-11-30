Ugandans continue to react to a newly installed 3D OOH Billboard, the very first in Kampala which was revealed on Wednesday with a UG Waragi Lemon and Ginger brand AD.

On Wednesday Ugandans woke up to a new addition along Jinja Road, a street 3D OOH Billboard showcasing Uganda Waragi’s newly launched limited edition, Lemon and Ginger.

Uganda Waragi Limited (UBL) unveiled its exclusive Lemon and Ginger flavor a few weeks ago following Sheilah Gashumba’s interesting social media reveal.

A video making rounds showing the new billboard shows the UG Lemon and Ginger bottle spinning in 3D, something that has attracted comments from netizens.

UG Lemon and Ginger

Several claim the new 3d billboard will positively impact the advertising industry while others wonder how Uganda is only getting its first 3D OOH billboard in 2023.

3D OOH billboards have been a common sight in developed countries. They use two images that are captured from differing perspectives which are then simultaneously displayed onto a screen.

When combined and viewed by the human eye, this produces the illusion of a 3D image. It is a modern way of advertising that utilizes ‘Naked eye’ 3D image technology to create an optical illusion for the viewer.

Catch more reactions from netizens below: