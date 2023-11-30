Kadongo Kamu singer Kazibwe Kapo is one of the local artists who don’t wish to have their children join the Ugandan music industry.

Kazibwe Kapo explains he wouldn’t love to see his children face the hustle and hurdles he has come through for the years he has been in the music business.

He believes that since the Ugandan Music Copyright Law Bill 2006 needs to be amended, it leaves the major stakeholders in the industry earning very little something he says he doesn’t want his children to face.

The “Sigwajajawo” singer thus encourages his children to try and venture into other fields of life saying they could even live a much better life compared to his.

I don’t want any of my children to join the Ugandan music industry. No. I don’t want them to go through what have been through. That doesn’t mean that I have not benefited or earned from it but it has been an acid test of my life. For that, I don’t want any of them to join because their time could be wasted trying to do music. Ugandan music, since it has no copyright, there is little money in it as it would have been supposed to be. Even those you see at their peak could be struggling yet you a businesman living better than artists. Kazibwe Kapo

Kazibwe Kapo also stresses that he has played the role of not making his children fall in love with what he does asserting that none of his children has ever had the chance of watching him perform on stage more than twice.