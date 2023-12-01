Today, Michelle Kaddu, Desire Luzinda’s only daughter turns a new age and the Gospel singer has expressed what an angel she is to her.

“Angel, jewel, and best friend” is how Desire Luzinda, a renowned Ugandan Gospel singer, preacher, and businesswoman based in the United States of America, referred to her daughter Michelle who turns 20 years old today.

Michelle has always been the ever-shining light in Desire Luzinda’s life that has in previous years taken different shapes following the ups and downs she has been through.

Desire Luzinda says watching her daughter grow is the most precious gift her Creator has given her in life.

Luzinda, formerly a secular artist, goes on to note that she is very grateful for God’s gift to her and she dedicates Michelle to Him.

On this day, 12/01 a princess was born. Her name is Michelle Heather. I love to call her Michy or Sheshe. She is mum’s angel, Jewel, and best friend. Watching her grow has and will always be one of the most precious gift God has granted me. How can I not be grateful, Yaweh! I dedicate her to you, Yaweh. Teach her, mold her and use her . She is yours…Happy birthday Michy. Desire Luzinda

Happy birthday, Michelle.