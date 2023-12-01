Nation Media Group personality Doreen Nasasira has been making gossip headlines since her birthday happened a few days ago.

Nasasira has been the talk of the town after events promoter Andrew Mukasa Alfonso a.k.a Bajjo Events presented her with a bouquet of rose flowers, a bottle of wine, and a small saxophone.

Nasasira was thrilled with the present she received from Bajjo on her birthday and not only did he stop at that. He went ahead to tender in his proposal requesting to be her lover since she is single and searching.

Bajjo promised to do everything possible to please Nasasira to win her heart however the latter seems uninterested in the former as she openly declared that Bajjo is not her type.

In today’s interview, Nasasira opened up about how expensive she is, saying she knows her worth and that her weekly upkeep should be around Shs1 million.

Having opened up about her lifestyle, Nasasira noted that she doesn’t think Bajjo can meet her standards. Bajjo is yet to respond.

