NBS TV presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats is seriously considering quitting the emceeing business and has set his sights on something bigger, leaving space for new talents to take over the industry.

This particular weekend, he will be holding his very last shot as he holds his annual King of The Mic concert to call it a wrap on emceeing.

For those who are still in doubt MC Kats’ move, the father of many and talent manager disclosed that he is looking forward to starting a different lifestyle that would need him to wake up very early on a daily.

He noted that he is running a foundation that would require him to be sober every morning stressing that is why he chose to ditch nightlife duties creating room for the young and energetic talents to take over.

I am running a foundation that has not been working quite a lot and well because of a shortage of funding since we have not been having donors due to what happened between donors and the government. So foundation work needs waking up very early in the morning because meetings are always held at 9 am. So it is always hard to do night life yet you have to wake up early to run serious projects. That is why I had to let one go and start a new thing. MC Kats

A section of his followers have lauded the popular events emcee for finding a better way to quit the nightlife duties respectfully that elevates his legacy in the arts industry.

Kats will continue to manage a few artists including his baby mama Fille Mutoni.