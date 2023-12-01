Anticipation is high and preparations are complete for the very first edition of the annual ‘Once Upon A Beach’ music festival that will feature Ugandan and Dutch Disc Jockeys.

The festival set for tomorrow (Saturday 2nd December 2023) is happening at the Samaki a.k.a Ragga Dee’s Beach Resort located at Busabala just 5 minutes from Kaazi Beach.

The organizers, Lootang Studios, reveal that this festival is similar to what has been happening in the Netherlands and will offer an unforgettable experience.

Revelers are tipped to anticipate a great fusion of music, culture, and elegance, bringing together over 20 DJs from the Netherlands and Uganda.

Frankie Forward

Chris Lutanga, the team lead at Lootang Studios, says that this festival is different from others and will offer a lot more in entertainment. The festival is premised on an intimate celebration of music and art.

Once upon a beach festival has been happening in the Netherlands and now through joint efforts we have decided to bring it to Uganda as an annual event that will be happening every first Saturday in the first week of December. Chris Lutanga

The organizers say that the event has been cleared by authorities and security is guaranteed as a top priority coupled with entertainment from over 20 deejays and emcees from across the globe. Tickets go for Shs100k via Quicket.

The DJs and emcees set to perform:

Lynda Ddane

DJ Roja

Frankie Forward

Donny Snipes

DJ Caja

DJ Oscar

Pam Malaika

Viana Indi

The Anonymous,

ITSMDNYT

Hola Jeff

Afrobeat and Amapiano DJs

DVJ Tifah

etc

More About Once Upon A Beach Festival

Once Upon A Beach Festival is a groundbreaking musical and cultural celebration, bringing together the best Dutch and Ugandan music in a breathtaking beachside setting.

With top-tier DJs, stunning visual displays, and a commitment to security and convenience, Once Upon A Beach promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

This festival will be annual and happening every first Saturday in the first week of December.