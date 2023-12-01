Recently, Fangone Forest Entertainment boss Alien Skin, born Patrick Mulwana, expressed his discontent with the Ugandan Awards organizers as he labeled the awards they give as fake.

Alien Skin went ahead to note that the awards lack monetary value as he reasoned that they are just a piece of wood to which paint is added to make them seem good but have no monetary value.

On that note, the “Party” singer requested whoever has an interest in the Ugandan awards he has so far won to go to his home and pick them since there is nothing valuable in them as no one can even buy them from him at a fee of UGX 100K.

Former Gagamel Entertainment singer, Ssekamatte Denzo has also added his voice to Alien Skin’s claims after being recognized with a gong at Buchaman’s recently concluded Ghetto Youth Initiative awards ceremony.

Following the successful conclusion of the awards ceremony, Denzo says he would have been offered money rather than being given an empty gong that has no value at all.

He explained that since Buchaman had been given lots of money to organize the awards, each award would have a cash prize that would have been given to every winner.

He also criticized the organizers saying this year’s Ghetto Awards were highly lacking since the food at the event got finished as early as midday.