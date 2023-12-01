November and December have always been the months when Ugandan artists outdo themselves in terms of music releases and this year is not any different.

The last month has had many music projects drop and as December starts, we anticipate even more of the same including new albums.

In this piece, we look at the 12 hot new Ugandan songs released in recent days:

All Over You – Vinka No Lie – Joshua Baraka x Magixx Crazy Company – B2C Ent ft. Fik Fameica Twafuna – Jowy Landa x Vyroota Santiago – Daily UG Sida Mukyalo – A Pass Byanzigwako – Victor Ruz Professor Dambodo – Zex Bilangilangi Ffe Bali – Da Agent Kooti – Posha x Omega256 So Firm – Truth 256 x Lilian Mbabazi Juicy Body – Ziza Bafana