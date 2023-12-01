November and December have always been the months when Ugandan artists outdo themselves in terms of music releases and this year is not any different.
The last month has had many music projects drop and as December starts, we anticipate even more of the same including new albums.
In this piece, we look at the 12 hot new Ugandan songs released in recent days:
- All Over You – Vinka
- No Lie – Joshua Baraka x Magixx
- Crazy Company – B2C Ent ft. Fik Fameica
- Twafuna – Jowy Landa x Vyroota
- Santiago – Daily UG
- Sida Mukyalo – A Pass
- Byanzigwako – Victor Ruz
- Professor Dambodo – Zex Bilangilangi
- Ffe Bali – Da Agent
- Kooti – Posha x Omega256
- So Firm – Truth 256 x Lilian Mbabazi
- Juicy Body – Ziza Bafana