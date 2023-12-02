A yet-to-be-identified sugar mummy has openly declared interest in singer Patrick Musasizi a.k.a Chozen Blood saying she is willing to finance his music career.

Based on the audio clip that is trending online, the lady in question asserts that she is interested in Chozen Blood for a relationship affair backed by the fact that she is financially stable to handle his needs.

The lady also pledges to gift the “Sharp Shooter” singer with a new Volkswagen vehicle that costs about UGX700m.

She goes on to stress that the only thing she wants is to have Chozen Blood by her side before she returns to the United Kingdom since her holiday is about to elapse in the few coming weeks.

In the audio, the lady is heard describing Chozen Blood as Uganda’s low-budget Diamond Platnumz saying he should stop hanging out with cheap babes who had no value to him.

She further implored Chozen Blood to know his value and worth stressing that he is too cute to be having affairs with broke ladies.

This is not the first time Chozen Blood has been presented with such loaded ladies who always want to have relationship affairs with him because oftentimes he has talked about ladies in his interviews.

Listen to the audio clip below as the loaded lady heaps praise upon Chozen Blood;