Embattled singer Swahaba Kasumba is bedridden as he battles a strange illness following his release from Luzira prison where he was dragged on charges of failing to pay for the loan he acquired from a money lender.

The “Amiina Allah” singer was jailed for failing to foot a debt of Shs 15m he acquired from Njovu 12 Estates company in 2022.

Swahaba Kasumba went into hiding and the money lender had to use some other kind of force to bring the singer to book.

He was tip-toed by some individuals who nabbed him and dragged him to the Police before he was arraigned in court where he was remanded.

Based on new findings, Swahaba Kasumba says he was nabbed in a wrong manner and has since threatened to file a case in the High Court on Monday.

He wants his accusers to face legal charges for the way he was treated which he believes was tarnishing and destroying his brand.