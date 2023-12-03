Ahead of her wedding with Wallace Josephs Kafumbe, renowned media personality and aspiring politician Annatalia Oze was treated to a bridal shower.

Annatalia has always celebrated her achievements with her followers via social media and recent days have seen her reveal how she was proposed to at a private function.

Yesterday, the Sanyuka TV presenter let her followers in on her bridal shower which was also held in secrecy and attended by just a few invited friends and family.

According to the information availed, singer Lydia Jazmine was also among Annatalia’s close friends who attended the bridal shower.

Check out some photos below: