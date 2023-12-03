Ahead of her wedding with Wallace Josephs Kafumbe, renowned media personality and aspiring politician Annatalia Oze was treated to a bridal shower.

Annatalia has always celebrated her achievements with her followers via social media and recent days have seen her reveal how she was proposed to at a private function.

Yesterday, the Sanyuka TV presenter let her followers in on her bridal shower which was also held in secrecy and attended by just a few invited friends and family.

According to the information availed, singer Lydia Jazmine was also among Annatalia’s close friends who attended the bridal shower.

Check out some photos below:

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

