In an interview, controversial socialite Bad Black has revealed one of her biggest regrets is meeting her ex-lover Meddie Ssentongo.

Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black recently signed a multi-million endorsement deal with a Nigerian-owned energy drink company.

While speaking to the press, she revealed that despite being illiterate, she has been vastly blessed to be one of the most influential figures in the country.

Bad Black further noted how she has a good habit of making rich friends and that it has enabled her to remain relevant over the years.

She, however, regrets meeting one of them, Meddie Ssentongo, with whom she gained fame back when she was still a city tycoon.

Ssentongo and Bad Black dated while still at the helm of showbiz and splashing money before being sent to prison to serve a four-year sentence on 12th July 2012 for embezzling Shs 11 billion from Daveshan Company.

Bad Black described her ex-lover as illiterate and filled with bad luck, revealing how he could be the reason they were unlucky to be sent to jail.

“I regret meeting Meddie. He is illiterate and he has bad luck. The same day we got money is the day we were imprisoned. He is the one man I regret in my life,” Bad Black.