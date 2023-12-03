Media personality and singer Ahlam Ismail a.k.a Lamu who recently threw in the towel at the Vision Group’s XFM has publicly revealed her new working station.

She has painted her social media handles with information disclosing how she joined the Serena Hotel-based media outlet, NTV Uganda.

Going by the clip teasers making rounds, Lamu is thrilled to commence her duties at NTV as the host of the #NTVTravels show which is coming soon.

In her new role, Lamu is embarking on a journey that will see her travel all parts of Uganda to show the beauty of the country.

Previously on XFM, Lamu was co-hosting #thexzit show with Denzel a show where she had worked for almost a year.

Turning the dial to a new chapter in my life. Grateful for an incredible year of sharing stories and tunes @xfmug with my co-host @denzelug on #thexzit , but it’s time for me to explore new frequencies. lamusounds

Congratulations lamusounds on your new chapter in life.