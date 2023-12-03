Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa is recovering gradually from an accident he was involved in along Mulago-Kubiri Road while heading to Kawempe.

Based on the updates we managed to gather, the “Egali Ekozeko” singer was traveling on a boda-boda when a vehicle rammed into him, and the cyclist thus sustaining an injury on one of his lower limbs.

The person who rammed into them is reported to have quickly acknowledged his wrong and helped rush Kiweewa and the cyclist to the nearby clinic for treatment.

Kiweewa sustained the injury just a few hours to grace the Tugenda Mukikade show that was slated to happen at Kampala Serena Hotel.

It is reported that Kiweewa was barred from taking alcohol to aid the strong medicine he was prescribed to work so that he could recover quickly.

@ruchmedia256 kiweewa afunye accident nga show ya tugende mukikadde ya nkya. Ono yewanira ku ba kadongo kamu baane ku press conference nga weyalodidwa omu yekka. #Kiweewa #Ruchmedia ♬ original sound – Ruch media