Over the weekend, Bad Black revealed how she regrets meeting Meddie Sentongo and how unlucky he is. She noted how he could be the reason they were imprisoned in 2012.

Ssentongo and Bad Black dated while still at the helm of showbiz and splashing money before being sent to prison to serve a four-year sentence on 12th July 2012 for embezzling Shs 11 billion from Daveshan Company.

Meddie Sentongo claims that Bad Black has continuously attacked him and made statements that have damaged his reputation over the years.

He goes on to note how she has tainted his image in public and caused great embarrassment to the people who associate with him.

Sentongo entirely denies Bad Black’s allegations and he believes she continues to attack him just to remain relevant in the gossip columns.

He, however, maintains that he was raised by his mother to always be respectful to women otherwise he would have done something to Bad Black.

Omukyala oyo aze ngakola ebintu binji nyo ebibi eli obulamu byange, ela aze nga ayogela kalebule munji nyo kulinya lyange ngasiga ekyifananyi ekyibi enyo eli abantu. Ela alumiza nyo nyo abantu bange. Kulinya elyange kwakelela ela kwasulila ngalisiga kazampi asembayo. Ekyenaku kyili nti byona byaze nga ayogela, teli yadde ekyitufu, wabula nga ye omuntu yakyizula nti bwatayogela ku Meddie, teba kyitambula. Nyabo, ela mwanyinaze. BadblackugandaNamuyimbwa Nze mange yeyankuza nsaba Allah amuwumuze milembe, yankutila okuwa nga abakyala ekyitibwa mumbela yona. Otherwise twandibade ku page ndala nyo. Marry Christmas and a happy new year. Meddie Sentongo