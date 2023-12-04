Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa has expressed interest in getting a music manager who can help him steer his music career further.

The “Egali Ekozeko” singer wants a manager who is ready and willing to inject money into his music career and whoever is willing to take the spot should be financially stable.

Kiweewa wants his next manager to finance his studio recording sessions and promote his music on radio, TV stations, and online.

He brags that he doesn’t need much work to polish his music career since he composes his music and the manager won’t suffer with issues of having to buy songs as he is a composer and songwriter.

He clearly stated that he doesn’t need one who has no money reasoning that he will instead be dragging him backward since all the resources will be his and will have no impact and value to his career.

Gerarld Kiweewa opened up about his music struggles after performing at Serena Hotel while in a wheelchair over the weekend following an accident he was involved in along Makerere Kavule road on Friday.

The good news is he is gradually recovering from the accident since he didn’t sustain scary injuries. During his stage performance, Kiweewa was given lots of cash on stage which he has said will help him in his treatment.

Speaking about the event, Kiweewa said he felt like he didn’t give 100% of himself as the injury couldn’t let him support himself.