Gospel singer Coopy Bly, real name Emmanuel Edwin Kusaasira, and his wife Anne Marie Kusaasira expanded their family on Sunday as they welcomed a healthy baby girl.

On 16th November, renowned Gospel singer Coopy Bly revealed how his wife was heavy with child and would give birth soon.

The couple has since awaited the big day when they will add a third child into their beautiful family and yesterday it was.

Via social media, the ‘Wakayima’ singer on Monday announced the arrival of a healthy daughter whom they named Dembe which translates as “Peace.”

Joyfully, Coopy Bly revealed that the little one weighed 4.26kg and that its mother was in fine health, very much to the joy of his fans and family.

Glory be to God! Yesterday our baby girl DEMBE finally arrived. She was well and truly worth the wait and a perfect early birthday present4.26kg of perfection. Mummy, Dembe (and daddy ) are all well and healthy! Coopy Bly

Congratulations to the Kusaasiras!