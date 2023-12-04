King Saha, real name Mansour Ssemanda, is set to hold his 2023 concert this month. The concert is named after his banger, ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’. Here is what you need to know about her concert:

When will King Saha’s concert be held? Dubbed the ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ Concert, King Saha’s highly anticipated music showcase will be held on the 8th of December 2023.

Where will King Saha’s concert be hosted from? King Saha’s concert will be held at the Hotel Africana, Kampala. Gates will be opened as early as 7 p.m.

How much will King Saha’s concert cost? Physical tickets are already on sale at different selling points around Kampala including at Hotel Africana and Kings Spot in Entebbe.



Ordinary tickets go for Ugx20,000, VIP tickets go for Ugx50,000, and VVIP tickets go for Ugx375,000. Tables are also available for Ugx3m.