Singer Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka is set to hold her 2024 concert in March. The concert dubbed ‘Lydia Jazmine Live’ is her very first concert since she broke onto the big stage around 2014. Here is what you need to know about her concert:

When will Lydia Jazmine’s concert be held? The ‘Lydia Jazmine Live’ Concert, her very first concert in her music career, will be held on the 1st of March 2024. Where will Lydia Jazmine’s concert be hosted from? Lydia Jazmine’s concert will be held at the Hotel Africana, Kampala. Gates will be opened as early as 7 p.m. How much will Lydia Jazmine’s concert cost? Ordinary tickets to Lydia Jazmine go for Ugx20,000, VIP tickets go for Ugx50,000 and tables are also available for Ugx2m. Which artists are expected to perform at Lydia Jazmine’s concert The performance lineup is yet to be released but we expect several Ugandan stars to grace the concert. Lydia Jazmine promises to deliver top-notch entertainment for her fans to make it a night to remember.