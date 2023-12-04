About two weeks ago, we ran a story about singer Ronald Mayinja as we revealed how his love affair with singer Joy Nagawa alias Jojo K took a bad turn.

Joy Nagawa held interviews narrating how she met and fell in love with Ronald Mayinja under the singing group he had created known as “Golden Kapyata”.

Having dated for close to one and a half years, trouble ensued when Ronald Mayinja learned that Joy Nagawa was about to be introduced by someone else.

He allegedly left the United Kingdom and upon his return to Kampala started to demand the land title located in Bulindo, Nsasa that he had gifted to Nagawa.

Nagawa claimed that in his pursuit to get the land title, Mayinja sent her threats but she stood her ground and maintained that she was not ready to hand over the title as he had a bank debt to settle which was worth millions of shillings.

Over the weekend, Joy Nagawa introduced another man to her parents’ home in Kyazanga, Masaka under very tight security.

The function went down smoothly and speaking about Mayinja, Nagawa stressed that she no longer wants to know anything concerning him unless he is ready to clear the bank debt.