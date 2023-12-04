As Patrick Idringi Salvado and his wife Daphine Frankstock celebrate their third year in an official marriage, the comedian has thanked God for steering them across for all these years.

As Ugandans sat home to obey the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines, comedian Patrick Salvado and his longtime fiancee Daphine Frankstock were looking for how to lock down their relationship.

On 4th December 2020, the two lovers invited close friends and family to their wedding as they exchanged their “I Do’s” at Mbuya Catholic church.

Their followers were treated to photos of the wedding, sending social media into congratulatory mode.

Today, the two celebrate three years since their wedding. Salvado who is one of the most celebrated comedians and actors in Uganda, has thanked God for the blessing.

Happy 3rd anniversary to Us. I thank God from dining us this far, I know the journey has just started but we need to celebrate every win in Life. To you my wife Daphine Frankstock Idringi, you have made me a complete man. I love and cherish every cell in your body and I pray the almighty Lord grants us all our dreams together. This is to many more! Patrick Salvado

Congratulations to the Idringis!