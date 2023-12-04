In this selective piece, we’ve looked at the Top 10 Best Performing Actresses in the Film and Movie Industry that we think have had a tremendous career above the rest.

Dianah Nabatanzi

Is a Ugandan entertainer, radio personality, TV presenter, and filmmaker. The actress and radio show host is 32 years old and was born to Fred Magala and Rosemary Nanteza, who have a total of four children; Diana’s siblings.

Her journey in movie-making and acting traces back to her younger years when she would act in local dramas and skits in and out of school. She then moved her talent to the Aromatic Films group, where she was further trained and began her professional acting career.

She has shown off her acting in several dramas such as; Batenda, Sikola, Bwebatyo, Call 112, and The Maker, among others.

Precious Remmie

Media personality Precious Remmie Nakitto, commonly known as Ray P or Mrs. Bindeeba was born on 30th November 1992 to a family of nine children having only two girls and she’s the last born in the family.

Her acting character became the most talked about when she acted as “Kyler” in a movie called THE CLIMAX by Aromatic Films. She recently launched a movie directed by herself — From Hurt to Healing at Theater Labonita that attracted good numbers – proof of how she’s appreciated for her talent.

Natasha Sinayobye

Natasha is a Ugandan actress, model, singer, and dancer. She debuted as a lead actress in Usama Mukwaya’s Bala Bala Sese and in Nana Kagga’s Beneath The Lies – The Series.

Natasha Sinayobye also stars as “Siyama”, a mother to Queen in the JDC (Junior’s Drama Club) TV series currently airing on Pearl Magic Prime.

Hellen Lukoma

Hellen Lukoma is a Ugandan actress, model, fashion designer, and singer. She was born on 23rd April 1989 and is now married with two children.

Hellen is multi-talented and made her name popular in the music industry but she’s as well known for a successful acting career as Patra on The Hostel, Hellen Mutungi on Beneath The Lies, Kyaddala, Mistakes Girls Do, Prickly Roses and so many others that have seen her rise among the best actresses in the movie industry in Uganda.

Eleanor Nabwiiso

Eleanor Vaal Nabwiiso is a Ugandan actress, producer, director, and TV personality. Nabwiso was born at Mengo Hospital to a Rev. Dr. Kefa Sempangi and Jane Frances Nakamya. Nabwiso is the third of their five children.

In her early days, Eleanor was picked to present a weekend program, K-Files on WBS TV and her career hasn’t been the same since. She’s well known for her work on The Hostel, Rain, Beneath The Lies – The Series, Sanyu, Kyaddala, and Bed of Thorns.

She also won Best Actress in TV Drama at the Uganda Film Festival Awards 2019.

Sarah Kisawuzi

Sarah Ssentongo Kisawuzi is a 75-year-old Ugandan actress most known for her role as Nalweyiso, the mean mother-in-law in the 2013 – 2016 NTV drama series – Deception which saw her win the Best Actress award at the 2015 Uganda Entertainment Awards.

She has also starred in Queen of Katwe, Dance with Valentino, Second Chance, Bed of Thorns, Power of Legacy, The Fallen Advocate, and Smart Attempt, among others.

Nana Kagga

Nana Kagga is a Ugandan filmmaker, scriptwriter, screen producer, and actress. She was born on April 6th, 1977. Nana Kagga was a presenter for Jam Agenda on WBS, a popular Ugandan TV show back in the day. Nana is currently the Director for Savannah MOON Productions.

Nana Kagga graduated from the University of Birmingham in chemical engineering but decided to follow her talent and ventured into acting. She wrote and directed the 2012 Film – The Life, and was a writer and executive producer of Beneath The Lies – The Series. She has written more drama series like Mukisa, My Sister’s Keeper, and many more.

Cleopatra Koheirwe

Cleopatra Koheirwe is a Ugandan actress, writer, singer, and media personality. She was born on January 15th 1982.

She debuted as Joy in The Last King of Scotland in 2006. She has also starred in movies such as Prestige, 27 Guns, Yogera, Kona, Kyaddala, and Junior’s Drama Club, among others. She garnered an audience internationally when she played a role in Netflix’s Sense 8 as Mother in season 2.

Cleopatra joined StarTimes Uganda in June 2019 as the new Public Relations Manager.

Mariam Ndagire

Mariam Ndagire was born on 16th May 1971 to Sarah Nabbutto and Buganda’s Prince Kizito Ssegamwenge. She’s a Ugandan singer and famously known for her hit songs like Byona Twala, Maama, Bakikase, etc. Mariam is also an actress, playwright, film director, and film producer.

She has starred in movies like Strength of a Stranger, Nsaali, Kafa Coh, Dear Mum, Hello, In Just Hours, and You Can’t Break My Will among others.

Mariam is considered a Legend and is respected highly in the music and film industry. She created The Next Ugandan Music, an American Idol-style show, to help young talent find their way into the performing arts.

Mariam Ndagire started a new filmmaker training course at the Mariam Ndagire Film and Performing Arts Centre MNFPAC, to hold film workshops for filmmakers every year.

Fifi Da Queen

Fiona Nabitengero is a Ugandan radio and TV presenter, actress, and media personality. She’s married to Nsubuga Abdul Mohammed. Fifi made herself known when she worked at Bukedde TV from 2011 to 2020 hosting shows like Ekyeenkya Kya Weekend.

She has also made herself further known in the film industry and has starred in several Ugandan Movies such as Best Friends by Aromatic Films, Kalema, and Omutimbagano among others.