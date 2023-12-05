Former Golden Production singer Carol Nantongo has poured cold water on allegations that she was in a relationship with Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo.

In the rumors that made rounds, Carol Nantongo is said to have clashed with LJ Music singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka since they were allegedly dating the same guy (Eddy Kenzo)

The two reached the extent of unfollowing each other on Instagram and stopped chilling together at the Federation headquarters at the A’Lure Hotel & Suites Kampala, Mutundwe.

When asked about why the two are no longer close friends as in the past, Carol Nantongo said they could have just chosen to stop snapping as they used to do in the past.

Speaking about relationships, Nantongo also noted that when she is dating and finds out that the person she is dating is in an affair, she steps aside as she doesn’t want to be labeled as a marriage wrecker.

There are a few things that I have learned from Eddy Kenzo in the little while I’ve been with him. You know, someone might blackmail another but until you get close to them, you understand that person better. My relationship with Kenzo is more art-related and nothing much. Every artist that I meet, our bond will be about art and music. The beef and exchange of words between me and Jazmine, I also only see on social media. Whoever started the story, I think he/she could give us the conclusive details because I also just saw the war online. Naturally, I am not one kind of fake person. when am dating someone and I find out that their married, I quit the affair because am not a marriage wrecker. Carol Nantongo

Before Carol Nantongo’s statements, Deejay Vee who is related to Rema Namakula accused Nantongo and Jazmine of wrecking Rema’s marriage with Eddy Kenzo.