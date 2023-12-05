Singer David Lutalo last night while performing at a local show in Kajjansi, accidentally slipped and fell on stage.

The melodic singer who was singing his “Gunsituula” song and the crowd was flowing with him, lost balance with his left leg and went full body on the ground.

Lutalo who didn’t seem to get injuries, quickly got up and looked startled probably because he didn’t break a fracture or hurt himself.

Thankfully the organizers were able to rearrange the stage boards and the performance continued.

The video which has since gone viral across social media has attracted comments from his fans consoling him upon the fall and wishing him a quick recovery in case he hurt himself.

His critics, however, point out that he has been badly behaved in recent weeks citing his decision to organize his concert on the same weekend as Fik Fameica and attacking NUP as their main reasons.

For those, who believe he got served by the ever-reliable karma and deserved the little fall. He is not the first artist to fall on the stage after the likes of Gravity and Kabako among others have faced similar occurrences.

Take a gaze at the video below: