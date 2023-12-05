On Monday, the Gospel music industry woke up to the unfortunate news of the passing on of one of their own, Scovia Ainomugisha who passed on after a long battle with kidney illness.

Scovia Ainomugisha, popularly known for songs like Nkwata Omukono and Embaga is said to have been battling kidney failure, and Ugx150m was required to have a kidney transplant for a chance to save her life.

Despite efforts by fellow artists who organized a charity concert on 25th June 2023 at Kings of Kings Church, Mbarara, the required amount wasn’t able to be raised.

Ainomugisha breathed her last at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital on Monday 4th December 2023.

According to Sqoop, the 43-year-old Ainomugisha learned about her illness in 2019 after being diagnosed and advised to be referred to India for a specialized kidney transplant.

The music fraternity stands together with her friends and family in these trying times. “We were hopeful that she would get well if we got money and she went to India but we are saddened by her death, may her soul rest in peace,” Geoffrey Beingana, a fellow gospel singer, said.

She will be laid to rest in Ruhumba, Rubindi Kashari, Mbarara District today. May her soul rest in peace.