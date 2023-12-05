Ugandan and US-based actor Hemdee Kiwanuka’s much-anticipated action crime thriller, “Ruthless” is set for release this December.

“Ruthless” which features renowned actor Dermot Mulroney is poised to make its official debut on Video On Demand (VOD) platforms starting Friday 15th December 2023.

The unveiling of the release date follows the release of the official trailer for “Ruthless,” a gripping action crime thriller that promises an intense cinematic experience.

The film is set to be available on VOD, marking a dynamic move in the contemporary landscape of film distribution.

Known for his prowess in the film industry, Hemdee Kiwanuka (who is also locally known as singer Rachel K’s brother) has collaborated with esteemed producers in movie production, including Al Bravo, Elias Axume, and Art Camacho.

The project has been brought to audiences by Premiere Entertainment and Saban Films, reflecting Kiwanuka’s magical touch in the world of cinema.

“Ruthless” delves into the theme of a lone hero fighting against a human trafficking ring, a narrative that has become a recurrent motif in the realm of action crime thrillers. While the premise may be familiar, Kiwanuka’s innovative approach and the stellar cast promise an engaging and compelling viewing experience.

Dermot Mulroney takes on the lead role of Harry, a high school coach seeking justice for his daughter’s murder.

When one of his students is abducted as part of a human trafficking operation, Harry becomes a relentless force, vowing to take down the perpetrators and rescue the kidnapped victim. Mulroney’s portrayal adds a layer of intensity to the character, showcasing his ability to embody the “burn-it-all-down ruthless” persona.

The supporting cast includes Jeff Fahey, Melissa Diaz, Mauricio Mendoza, Tonantzin Esparza, and Niko Foster, adding depth and diversity to the ensemble. The official trailer, available on Saban’s YouTube channel, provides a sneak peek into the gripping storyline and Mulroney’s powerful performance.

“Ruthless” is the latest addition to Hemdee Kiwanuka’s impressive filmography, which includes notable titles such as “MR-9,” “Army of One,” “The Dark Within,” “Redwood Massacre,” “The Wrecker,” “Due Justice”, and “Shrapnel.”

The screenplay, crafted by Art Camacho, James Dean Simington, Javier Reyna, and Koji Steven Sakai, promises a narrative rich in suspense, emotion, and action.

As the countdown to the VOD release begins, “Ruthless” stands poised to captivate audiences with its potent blend of gripping storytelling, stellar performances, and Hemdee Kiwanuka’s distinctive filmmaking style. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions as the ruthless pursuit of justice takes center stage on December 15th, 2023.

More About Hemdee Kiwanuka

Hemdee Kiwanuka (born August 31, 1975) is a Ugandan Film and television actor/ producer. Born in Uganda’s capital Kampala, to a Ugandan legendary singer Halima Namakula, Hemdee has two brothers, Rashid Kiwanuka and Khris Kiwanuka, and one sister who is also a singer Rachel K (musician). In 1987, Hemdee and his brother Rashid relocated to the United States.

Hemdee began his entertainment career as a Hip-hop artist in the 90s, touring with artists like R Kelly, Master P, and The Gap Band. He was also signed to Abram Artists Agency as an actor/model and appeared in TV commercials.

In 2000, Hemdee booked Cannonball Run 2001 a TV Show that aired on USA Network and was produced by GRB Entertainment.

In 2013, Hemdee created and produced his first reality Television Show “Fame In The Family” featuring Sean Kingston and Romeo Miller. The show was aired on E! Network and was Executive Produced by GRB Entertainment.

In 2018, Hemdee Kiwanuka premiered his first theater-released film The Dark Within produced alongside Steven Durham, Mary Ann Barnes, David Dittlinger, and Lorraine Keith, directed by David Ryan Keith and Executive Produced by Niko Foster.

In the same year, Hemdee and GRB Studios signed a multiyear licensing and distribution deal with Black TV, an African Channel, led by Actor and Producer, Thomas Gumede.