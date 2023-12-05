As he prepares to showcase the best of his music craft, singer Mansour Ssemanda famously known as King Saha has noted how big and pleasant a surprise it would be for Bobi Wine to attend his concert.

King Saha’s concert dubbed the ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert is scheduled to happen this Friday 8th December 2023 at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

While appearing on NBS TV’s After 5 show, King Saha revealed a list of names of the artists who have been extensively supportive of him in the build-up to the concert.

He listed four artists including Spice Diana, B2C Entertainment, Lydia Jazmine, and Rema Namakula as some of those who have already paid for table reservations at his concert.

He also expressed hope in the Uganda National Musicians Federation President and Vice President Eddy Kenzo and Sheebah Karungi respectively to also reserve tables and attend his show on Friday.

When asked if Bobi Wine had also booked a table, King Saha who seemed rather shocked that the question had been asked noted that the Firebase Crew singer is quite busy.

He further said that Bobi is such a big deal in the country and should be categorized differently before emphasizing how it would be such a big pleasant surprise to see him attending his concert.

King Saha’s concert is also expected to have regional extra shows in the areas of Mbarara, Masaka, Lukaya, Lyantonde, and Mukono.